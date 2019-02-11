You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
FELIM MCCAFFREY December 30, 1939 - February 6, 2019 Felim McCaffrey, beloved father of Michael, Kevin and Daniel, grandfather to Eamon, Pascal and Fiona, died unexpectedly due to complications following heart surgery. Felim emigrated to Canada from Dublin, Ireland in 1963. He enjoyed the '60s in Montreal and later settled in Toronto. He had a long and proud career as an engineer at Hatch, formally retiring in 2002, while continuing to take on special assignments until recently. His projects, inventions and patents are too numerous to mention. Felim will be missed terribly by family and friends. His life and work touched many people. Those who met him never forgot him. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m.and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 12th. A celebration of his life will take place on Wednesday, February 13th at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael's Hospital, 30 Bond Street, Toronto, ON, M5B 1W8. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 11 to Feb. 15, 2019
