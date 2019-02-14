|
|
FELIX EHRLICH (Phil) On Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Thornmills on Steeles. Felix (Phil) Ehrlich, beloved companion of Yvette Newman and beloved husband of the late Pearl Ehrlich. Loving father and father-in-law of Lorne and Shirley, Lynda, Rick and the late Naomi Cavendish. Dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Yossel and Rachel Erely, Shoshana and Aesel Ben David all of Israel. Devoted grandfather of Ashley, Brennan, Jovian, Adria and great-grandfather of Alex, and Cole. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment the Temple Sinai Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Baycrest Foundation, 416-785-2875, www.baycrest.org.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18, 2019