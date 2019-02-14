You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
More Obituaries for Felix EHRLICH
Felix EHRLICH Obituary
FELIX EHRLICH (Phil) On Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Thornmills on Steeles. Felix (Phil) Ehrlich, beloved companion of Yvette Newman and beloved husband of the late Pearl Ehrlich. Loving father and father-in-law of Lorne and Shirley, Lynda, Rick and the late Naomi Cavendish. Dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Yossel and Rachel Erely, Shoshana and Aesel Ben David all of Israel. Devoted grandfather of Ashley, Brennan, Jovian, Adria and great-grandfather of Alex, and Cole. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment the Temple Sinai Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Baycrest Foundation, 416-785-2875, www.baycrest.org.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18, 2019
