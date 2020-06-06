|
FERNANDE (FERN) LAFLAMME FINE It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Fernande (Fern) Laflamme Fine at Baycrest Hospital Palliative Care Unit in Toronto on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Predeceased by her devoted and loving husband Fred Fine and her brother Jacques Laflamme. Fern grew up in Québec but spent most of her life living and working in Ontario. A supportive, kind, and caring sister and aunt for her families in both Ontario and Québec, Fern was a role model for living life to its fullest. Joie de vivre was a term invented for people like her! Always with a positive attitude, Fern was active and engaged her whole life and enjoyed a wide range of sports, cultural activities, and communities. Well known for her vitality, fun character, regal dignity and appearance, she could be found on top of the ski slopes, enjoying a glass of wine with family and friends, or sharing an evening with colleagues at the symphony, ballet, or theatre. A wonderful and kind friend, Fern always found time to provide support to her many friends and family. She made a profound impact on many people's lives. We are all very grateful; and she will be deeply missed by her sister, Claudette Laflammel; brother, Pierre Laflamme (Rejeanne Thouin, predeceased); and sister-in-law, Shoshana Fine; as well as her twenty-three nieces and nephews and their spouses, Sylvie (Laflamme) and Francois Gagnon, Mario and Guylaine Laflamme, Michael and Frances Laflamme, Randy and Laura Laflamme, Marsha (Fine) and Israel Lieber, Diane (Fine) and Sheldon Zener, Ron and Micki Fine, Rose Fine-Meyer, Paul Meyer, Mark and Andrea Borshay, Rabbi Ronnie and Simcha Fine, Leora (Fine) Adam, Karen (Fine) and Benjamin Bresinger; and all their children and extended families. Fern will always remain in our hearts. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations in her memory are welcomed, especially to the Daily Bread Food Banks, where she volunteered for many years. https://www.dailybread.ca/
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 6 to June 10, 2020