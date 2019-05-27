FITSIALOS SOTERE M.Arch., OAA, FRAIC, FRAIA, RIBA 'Terry' September 3, 1937 - May 16, 2019 It's with great sadness that we announce the loss of our dear Terry who was taken away from us much too soon. He was a kind, creative and inspirational man and will be so deeply missed by all of us, especially by his wife Katerina, his sons Dimitri and André, his daughter in law Annie and his granddaughter Alexandra. He also leaves behind his brother Nick (and Anne) in Tasmania, his family in Greece and his many wonderful close friends who he also regarded as family. Terry loved architecture and his projects won many design awards, not only for design quality but also for their innovation and concern for the environmental impact on the community. Terry was a true student of life, whether it be his passion for architecture, art, music, science or the people around him - he lived his life to the fullest. We will all miss him dearly. Funeral Service is on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at York Cemetery & Funeral Centre, 160 Beecroft Rd., Toronto, M2N 5Z5 (416-221-3404). In lieu of flowers and in keeping with Terry's wishes, donations towards Parkinson's disease research would be greatly appreciated at parkinsonsociety.ca/in-memoriam-gift. Online condolences can be made at www.etouch.ca Published in The Globe and Mail from May 27 to May 31, 2019