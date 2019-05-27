You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
York Cemetery and Visitation Centre
160 Beecroft Road
North York, ON M2N 5Z5
(416) 221-3404
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM
York Cemetery and Visitation Centre
160 Beecroft Road
North York, ON M2N 5Z5
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fitsialos SOTERE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fitsialos SOTERE


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fitsialos SOTERE Obituary
FITSIALOS SOTERE M.Arch., OAA, FRAIC, FRAIA, RIBA 'Terry' September 3, 1937 - May 16, 2019 It's with great sadness that we announce the loss of our dear Terry who was taken away from us much too soon. He was a kind, creative and inspirational man and will be so deeply missed by all of us, especially by his wife Katerina, his sons Dimitri and André, his daughter in law Annie and his granddaughter Alexandra. He also leaves behind his brother Nick (and Anne) in Tasmania, his family in Greece and his many wonderful close friends who he also regarded as family. Terry loved architecture and his projects won many design awards, not only for design quality but also for their innovation and concern for the environmental impact on the community. Terry was a true student of life, whether it be his passion for architecture, art, music, science or the people around him - he lived his life to the fullest. We will all miss him dearly. Funeral Service is on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at York Cemetery & Funeral Centre, 160 Beecroft Rd., Toronto, M2N 5Z5 (416-221-3404). In lieu of flowers and in keeping with Terry's wishes, donations towards Parkinson's disease research would be greatly appreciated at parkinsonsociety.ca/in-memoriam-gift. Online condolences can be made at www.etouch.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 27 to May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now