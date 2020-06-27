|
|
FLO MIDDLETON MORSON BA, MA 1935-2020 Flo died peacefully at home on June 24, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Beloved spouse for over 62 years and best friend of Alan. Proud mom of Stephen (Judy Fraser), Scott (Yvette Duffy) and Beth (Bob Slinger), and loving grandma to Jennifer, Kirsten, Michael, Joey, Alex and Matthew. Flo grew up in the west end of Toronto and attended Humberside Collegiate. She studied Modern History at Trinity College and was vice president of the Student Administrative Council at U of T in her final year. After graduation, it was on to Teachers College at O.C.E, motherhood and a lifetime of community involvement. She was progressive and supported environmental causes, was an advocate for women's rights and social responsibility, participated in many literacy initiatives, and was very active in her church. She was on national, conference and presbytery boards and committees of the United Church of Canada. She edited the Insight section of the Observer for over a decade. At Eglinton St. Georges, she was a dedicated outreach advocate, rummage sale stalwart and faithful Unit 12 member. In the community she served on boards including Elizabeth Fry, Sistering and the Regents of Victoria College. Flo was Chair of the Grange and for many years a docent at the AGO. She was an active member of North Toronto University Women's Club and North Toronto Historical Society. Great summers were spent with family and friends on the island in Lake Muskoka and playing golf and bridge at Muskoka Lakes G & CC. She also enjoyed badminton with the Granite ladies; was an avid reader and enthusiastic member of the Mids Book Club; and took courses at the Academy for Life Long Learning (U of T) and Living and Learning in Retirement (Glendon). Travel with Alan was a lifelong passion. She was meticulous in researching destinations, developing itineraries and chronicling these adventures. Flo's trip books were a resource for many friends over the years. Owing to covid concerns, a private family service will be held at Eglinton St. Georges United Church on July 2 at 1 pm. Friends may view the service online live or shortly thereafter at http://esgunited.org/funeral-services-live Donations, in lieu of flowers, in her memory can be made to the Mission and Service Fund of the United Church of Canada or any organization supporting the homeless.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 27 to July 1, 2020