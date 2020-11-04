FLORIAN CHARLES PROKAI 1927 - 2020 Today, November 4, 2020 would have been our Dad's 93rd birthday. Sadly, he passed on April 18th 2020 from presumptive Covid-19. We couldn't be there at the end, but Alzheimer's dementia took him from us long ago. Once in awhile, however fleetingly, his sparkling grey blue eyes and mischievous grin would appear for just seconds, letting us know he was still with us. Always remembered as the life of the party by many, but for us, he was just our Dad. As a young boy, he and is mother emigrated from Hungary to Canada by sea, to join his father who had already settled in Toronto. Dad was an only child but then became the patriarch of a large family of five children and grandfather to nine. Dad had fierce paternal pride when we strived and achieved success, especially in figure skating. Having never donned a pair of skates himself, we can't really remember why he had such a fascination with skating and hockey - so much so, he held the position of president of Silver Blades Skating Club in Etobicoke for some years. He never tired of sitting and watching us skate, fall, and compete all the while never being anything but patient and supportive. As we got older, only then did pets become part of our family. The baby sparrow that fell out of a tree who he named Harry, was Dad's best buddy. Harry had free reign to follow Dad wherever he was in the house. One day the door was left open and Harry flew away. Dad spent days jingling his keys up and down the street calling Harry's name. He was so sad. We adopted the neighbour's dog and that was his next best animal friend. Dad outlived him too. Then a little puppy came one Christmas and he brought back some purpose and comfort for Dad. Dad was always an early riser. In his robe and slippers with his cup of instant coffee, he was always keen to crack open the morning paper. But it was the crossword puzzle that he savoured most, especially on Saturdays. We think that's where we both got our love of the crossword. Dad was never sick, never complained of any aches or pains, was never in hospital until his dementia was too much to stay home. Dad seemed invincible. In his early 80's he was still fund raising door to door for the Terry Fox Run. He would walk/jog that course as many times as he could. He proudly received special recognition from the Terry Fox Foundation for his personal fundraising contribution. Dad was an optimist and a dreamer who just wanted everyone to be happy. In 1989 he got a kick out of Bobby McFerrin's song - DON'T WORRY BE HAPPY. It was his mantra. We bought him the sweatshirt and he wore it day after day. Although Dad had a fear of flying, he would treat us to a Dairy Queen, pile us into the station wagon and park at the airport to watch the planes coming and going. He never did set foot on a plane and get up into that wild blue yonder - until now. Hope you are soaring high and free Dad. Miss your silly jokes, your smile and that twinkle in your eye. Bye Dad. We Love You, Bunny and Kik XOXO



