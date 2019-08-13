|
FORREST MACKEIGAN On August 8, 2019, Forrest passed away peacefully at St. Michael's Hospital with his family at his side. Predeceased by his mother and father, Forrest leaves behind, his amazing children, Sophia and Evan in the loving care of their mother, Sharon. He is survived by his sisters, Linda, Wendy and Dallas (Rob); nephews, Scott, Tyler, Alex, Keigan, Logan and Myles; his nieces, Caleigh, Georgia and Kate; and his special Deer Fly golfing buddies. Forrest spent his career at CBC in various capacities including CBC Sports, Newsworld and the CBC Documentary Unit. Forrest truly loved spending time at his camp on Trout Lake in Northern Ontario, and taking blistering hot saunas followed by a swim regardless of the season. Forrest will be remembered by all, with great fondness and laughter from the many stories in which he was the central 'character'. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the World Wildlife Fund Canada (wwf.ca).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17, 2019