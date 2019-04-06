You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
View Map
More Obituaries for Forrest BUCKINGHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Forrest Morgan BUCKINGHAM

Forrest Morgan BUCKINGHAM Obituary

Forrest Morgan BUCKINGHAM Obituary
FORREST MORGAN BUCKINGHAM Passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on December 7, 2018. Predeceased by his wife, Leila (nee Mackenzie) of almost 70 years. Survived by his children, Nancy (Tilt), John, Andrea (McKay) and Cheryl (Brownlie); seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Forrest served as an officer in the US Navy during WWII, then found his calling as an educator, serving as a highly respected Forestry Professor at both the University of New Brunswick and the University of Toronto, retiring in 1988. Forrest loved his family and particularly enjoyed classical music and the outdoors. Even during his last year, he was happiest when family would take him for walks along the Lake Ontario waterfront. Many thanks to all the staff at Lakeshore Lodge for their exceptional care and kindness to both Forrest and his family. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West (2 stoplights west of Yonge Street), on Saturday, April 13 at 2 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the and the Nature Conservancy of Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2019
