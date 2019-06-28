|
FLORENCE KIMEL On Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at her home. Beloved wife of the late Jack Kimel. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Bonnie Dale and Michael Konikoff, James Dale and Gwen Whiting, Richard and Lynda Kimel, Shelli and Mark Eisenberg, and Rob and Janice Kimel. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Sarah and Norman Grill. Dear sister-in-law of Candice and the late Manny Kimel, Leon and the late Miriam Kimel, Sid and Marilyn Kimel, and the late Eva Kimel. Devoted grandmother of Harrison, Erin, Jonathan, Lucas, Jordyn, Aidyn, Olivia, Joda and Meaghan, Shauna and Mitch, Michelle, Jennifer, and Laurel. Devoted great-grandmother of Talia, Vanessa, Mataya and Myles. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shiva 57 Foursome Crescent. Memorial donations may be made to The Florence Kimel Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324,www.benjamins.ca or to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 28 to July 2, 2019