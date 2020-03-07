|
|
FRANC HABJAN (Frank) Franc passed away peacefully in Toronto, Ontario, on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Franc was born in Moste, Yugoslavia (now Slovenia) on January 2, 1924 to Andrej and Franciska Habjan. Franc is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Mihajla (Michele); his brother, Ivan; his children, Andrej and Aleksandra (Sandi); as well as three grandchildren. His other three brothers predeceased him. Following the Second World War, Franc completed his doctorate in economics in Trieste, Italy, married the love of his life Michele in 1949, and immigrated to Canada in 1955 with his pregnant wife and young son in tow. Always a loving, devoted, and dedicated husband and father; no one ever questioned Franc's love for family or his work ethic. Upon his arrival in Canada, Franc worked two full time jobs and was able to purchase his family home in 1960 - the same home he remained in until the last couple years of his life. Franc held a variety of jobs and retired as a senior level civil servant with the Government of Ontario. Retirement did not slow Franc down. Franc was an avid reader and had a consummate interest in politics of both his adopted homeland Canada and native Slovenia. He remained an active parishioner of the Slovenian church in Toronto and was a proud Catholic. Franc was a well-recognized, if not ubiquitous, figure in his neighbourhood, always happy to stop and chat with neighbours. He had an excellent sense of humour and infectious laugh. He was passionate and unapologetically unabashed in matters he truly believed in. Perhaps most importantly, Franc took great pleasure and appreciation in the small things in life - he particularly enjoyed walking his grandchildren to the bus stop as they were growing up. Franc also enjoyed travelling, often visiting family in Europe and Argentina or his frequent trips to Thunder Bay to visit his son who often put him to work with landscaping projects at the cottage. In short, Franc lived a life well lived. Funeral service celebrating Franc's life will be held in Blessed Sacrament Parish, 24 Cheritan Avenue (Yonge 1 block south of Lawrence), on Saturday, March 14th at 11:00 a.m. with visitation at the church from 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Covenant House. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020