FRANCE DESRUISSEAUX It is with great sorrow and deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved France on June 20, 2020 in Toronto. Taken from us too soon, France is survived by her cherished spouse and partner for life Richard Grunwald (Toronto); brother Jean DesRuisseaux, sister-in -law Daisy (Pierre d.), niece Mia and nephew Yann DesRuisseaux, sister's-in-law Janet Grunwald (Nick), Susan Grunwald (Larry d.), brother-in-law Mark Grunwald (Martha), niece and nephews: Rebecca Grunwald (Daniel Meskell, grandniece Ciara), Matthew and Andrew Grunwald. Predeceased by parents, Lorenzo and Jeanette DesRuisseaux, and brother Pierre DesRuisseaux. France was born in Quebec City and despite losing her mother at a young age, she grew up to be strong and compassionate with an unparalleled zest for life. She had a life-long desire to learn new things and experience as much as she could. The learning began with her early studies at the University of Quebec and the University of Montreal where she specialized in education, focusing on special needs children whom she taught for several years in Montreal. Those who knew France also knew that she was a fun-loving person always in search of new challenges and experiences. Towards that end, she discovered a keen desire to "Reach for the Sky" and as a young adult, earned her pilots license and became a ski patroller. She followed that by joining CP Air, as a Flight Attendant and flew for 30 years before retiring. She had truly found that "magical mix" - doing something she loved; travelling, learning and experiencing new people, places & things and was "Off to see the World" - solo or with her life partner Richard. France never stopped moving! An amazing 140 + countries around the globe were visited over her working years and subsequent travels. France was especially fond of the trips to Africa, India and the Islands of south east Asia where her quest to always be doing, seeing and experiencing something new and something different were being constantly fulfilled; including this past January, February and March travelling around all of South America. France was a beautiful person inside and out. Throughout her lifetime, she built lasting relationships with innumerable people from all walks of life around the globe. She was genuinely interested in people and loved to hear their stories. France was never one to miss a party. She loved to laugh. Her infectious smile and unique charisma will be greatly missed by all that truly knew her. Always grateful, France could often be heard saying, "Life is Good!" or "How Lucky are We!" Her legacy will live on through the memories we shared, and her spirit will forever be in our hearts. FRANCE... "How Lucky are We" to have known you...Safe Travels...We will miss you immensely. A private family gathering will be held next week. A Celebration of Life with Friends of France with a date to be announced soon. In lieu of flowers please donate in France's memory to a charity of your choice. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 25 to June 29, 2020