Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Eglinton St. George's United Church
35 Lytton Blvd
Frances E. PUFFER
FRANCES E. PUFFER January 20, 1927 - May 30, 2019 Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Belmont House in Toronto. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Douglas Puffer for 57 years. Loving mother of John (Heather), Judy Higgins (Tim), and Bob Puffer (predeceased). Wonderful and loving grandmother to Douglas and Bobby Higgins, Will and Tory Puffer. Predeceased by her parents, Guy and Helen Welch; sister, Ruth (Love); and brother, Warren. Fran will be remembered for her out-going personality, great sense of humour and an abundance of energy. She cherished all her friendships including those from Georgina House, Marchwood Drive, Lytton Blvd., Lake Kashagawigamog, the B&R and most recently Belmont House. A memorial service will be held at Eglinton St. George's United Church (35 Lytton Blvd.) on Thursday, June 6 at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Belmont House Foundation, The Alzheimer Society of Toronto, or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 1 to June 5, 2019
