FRANCES ISOBEL HUNT October 15, 1929 - November 23, 2020 Born Kitchener, ON. Died Canmore, AB. Predeceased by parents Dr. George and Mary Watson of Waterloo. Survived by husband Dr. Ralph Hunt; brother Doug Watson; children Peter Hunt (Susan), Mary Wilson (Jim), Jim Hunt (Kathi); grandchildren Jeremy Hunt (Alexandra), Brendan Hunt (Caleigh), Kristina Hunt; great grandchildren Elizabeth and Oscar Hunt; niece and nephew Elizabeth and Jim Watson. Fran grew up in Kitchener-Waterloo and attended secretarial school at McMaster University. She met her sweetheart Ralph at the family summer home at Couchiching Point, Orillia. In 1952 they married and settled in Kitchener. Fran avidly golfed and curled at Westmount Golf Club and she volunteered at St. John's Anglican Church and the CNIB. Summers were spent at the Orillia cottage which was a focal point for the Hunt family and became their retirement home. Fran was deeply connected to and ever captivated by the beauty and peace of Couchiching Point. Fran and Ralph enjoyed travel during retirement. During their 30 years as Florida snowbirds, Fran and Ralph made many close friends and golfed at New Smyrna Beach. Fran was a ray of sunshine devoted to her family, always high spirited with a lively sense of humour. Fran and Ralph were rarely apart during their 68 blessed years of love and marriage. In 2019 Fran and Ralph moved to Canmore Alberta to be closer to family. Here she was well cared for by family members and the community at Origin at Spring Creek. The family thanks Dr. Quinlan and all staff at the Canmore General Hospital for their loving and devoted care. With Covid-19 restrictions in place, the family hopes to honour Fran in the coming year. Memorial contributions may be made to the Canmore and Area Health Care Foundation at: https://canmorehealthfoundation.com/donate-1