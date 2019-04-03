FRANCES JEAN CAMPBELL-RICH (Francean) Passed away peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital on March 31, 2019 in her 99th year. Francean was born in Toronto, Ontario on June 24, 1920. She was the daughter of Austin and Alicia Campbell, sister to Macia (deceased) and Bob, currently of British Columbia. She is survived by many cousins, including Becky and Steven; as well as nieces, Suzanne and Jeanine (Campbell) and Joyce; and nephew, Mark Friedman. Francean achieved a Mus. Bach. from the University of Toronto, an A.T.C.M. from the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto, and went on to earn an M.A. in Music at Mills College, San Francisco, CA. She went to work as a music critic for The Vancouver Province, and travelled world- wide by sea, recipient of the first Canada Council Grant to do so; filing articles and reviews with The Toronto Star, Montreal Gazette, and various other Canadian newspapers as she travelled. After a year in France, Francean repatriated in the mid 1950's. She married psychiatrist Dr. John Rich (deceased 1980) and with him, broadened her many interests to include: long-distance sailing, breeding Irish Wolfhounds, and building a country home. After John's death, Francean returned to school to study television writing, production, and broadcasting, continuing her career as a journalist, including publishing many articles through the Niagara Anglican Diocese. Eventually, she settled in Hamilton, Ontario discovering a diverse community of friends and neighbours, all of whom will miss her presence and her stories. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and memorial service will be held at Christ Church Cathedral (252 James Street North, Hamilton) on Saturday, April 6th at 11:00 a.m., with visitation, one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cathedral Fund would be greatly appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2019