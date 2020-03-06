You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
FRANCES MARY FROST (Faye) Frances (always known as Faye) died in Toronto on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 87 years of age. She leaves her husband, Harry; son, Derek; daughter, Sarah; son-in-law, Allan Brookes; and grandchildren, Rebecca, Frances McCullaugh, and Harry III. She also leaves her sister, Gloria Jeffreys of Winona; her brother, William Murdy in England; and her cousin, Brenda McClelland in Northern Ireland. Faye married Harry, a young naval officer, at nineteen years of age in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. The couple lived in Dartmouth, NS, Edmonton, AB, Vancouver Island, Kingston and Ancaster, ON, where their children were born. Settled with young children, her love of reading led her to become head of the local library. Her interest in early learning also led her to establish a Montessori School. Ballet, especially furthering the gifted young to attend the National Ballet School in Toronto, became a lifelong artistic interest. The family moved to Montreal where Faye furthered her interest in great art. She became a modest collector of paintings and sculpture. When the children were grown Faye and Harry moved to Toronto. There Faye became a student of the harp. After a few years business took them to London, England, where they spent the next twenty years. Faye indulged her passion for art and music in London and in travels throughout Europe and Japan. Her last two years were spent in her home in Toronto with her husband of sixty-seven years where she enjoyed the love and support of her children and grandchildren whom she adored unconditionally. She has left countless friends from wherever she lived. Admired and loved, she will be greatly missed. A Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated in her memory at St. Thomas's Anglican Church, 383 Huron Street, Toronto at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14th. Regrettably, it is not wheelchair accessible. A reception for the congregation will follow the service in the adjoining Parish Hall to which all are invited. Refreshments will be served. No flowers please. In lieu, for recognition of their outstanding care to Faye, donations may be made to St. Michael's Hospital Foundation. Contact information for the foundation is 416-864-5000, or visit their website at www.stmichaelsfoundation.com. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2020
