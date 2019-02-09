FRANCES MARY O'RYAN (nee Duffy) April 20, 1948 - February 4, 2019. Born in Dublin, Ireland to predeceased parents Thomas and Eileen Duffy (nee Gregan). We are heartbroken to announce the peaceful passing of our loving matriarch Frances, at Toronto General Hospital, on Monday, February 4, 2019, with her loving and devoted husband Sean by her side. The last five years were not kind to our beautiful Frances, however our 'warrior' faced major health challenges with great courage and grace. Her uplifting spirit and determination inspired family and friends, who were always so proud of Frances, and amazed the outstanding medical staff. Frances is survived by her spouse of 52 years, Sean; daughter, Patricia (Mathew); son, Paul (Julie); and adoring grandchildren, Elisabeth (Sam), Adrian, Owen, Andrew, Rachel and Rebecca. Brothers Thomas (Patsy) and Bernard (Loraine) and sisters, Phyllis and Bernadette. Predeceased by sisters, Ann Norrie and Eileen; brother, Anthony; and nephew, Sean McKenna. Frances is also survived by loving sister-in- law, Evelyn and many cherished nieces and nephews in Canada, Ireland and abroad, all of whom she loved dearly. Frances will be greatly missed by her many dear friends who significantly enriched her life, as she did theirs. The family will receive friends at the visitation on Friday, February 15th, at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Avenue East, Scarborough, Ontario, M1S 1T3 from 2 - 5 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. and on Saturday, February 16th at 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. in the Ogden Chapel followed by the burial at the Assumption Catholic Cemetery, 6933 Tomken Rd., Mississauga. The family invites friends to join them at the Delta Hotel, Kennedy Road and Hwy 401, following the burial service, from 3 - 7 p.m. for a reception celebrating Frances's life. Further celebrations of Frances's life will take place in the future, both in Dublin, and at Patricia and Mathew's farm in Denfield, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Frances's name to Scleroderma Canada or the Pulmonary Hypertension Association of Canada. Thank You... Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2019