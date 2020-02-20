|
FRANCES MCHALE 'Noreen' Passed away peacefully, at the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Noreen (née Doyle), was the beloved and loving wife of the late Jack McHale, for 50 years. Devoted mother to Theresa Berry, Nora Webb, Anne Leandro, Stephen McHale, Helen Mieta and the late Jim McHale. Fondly remembered by her sixteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Friends will be received at the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073) on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 70 Toronto Street North, Uxbridge. Interment at Uxbridge Cemetery. In Noreen's memory, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.lowandlow.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2020