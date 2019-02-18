FRANCES E. ONIONS January 4, 1927 - February 11, 2019 Frances Onions passed away in North York General Hospital last week at the age of 92. Frances was born in Oxford, England and immigrated to Canada in 1957 with her husband and two children. Frances studied law in England but did not complete her studies after she married, although she worked as a legal secretary on and off in Canada. Frances' family moved throughout the country several times, following the career moves of her husband but she happily called Toronto home for the past 50 years. She was very active in sports throughout her life, playing field hockey, cricket, tennis and badminton. In the early 1960's, Frances coached the Alberta Women's Field Hockey Team and took them to the trials in Vancouver. She was also an enthusiastic bridge player and loved gardening. She made many lifelong friends, including the feline variety. Frances was predeceased by Peter, her husband of 44 years, also from Oxford, whom she met on a field hockey trip in the Netherlands. She is survived by her daughter Janet (Tom) and son Michael (Kara). Frances enjoyed life, was very generous, always willing to help others ahead of herself and very strong-minded. She was always ready to stand up for what she believed in. She will be remembered with love and affection by family and friends. A service will be held at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 18 to Feb. 22, 2019