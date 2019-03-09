FRANCES PATRICIA CLOKE "Fran" (Hayward) On February 20, 2019 Fran slipped away peacefully in her 99th year. Born May 3, 1920; Fran was predeceased by her husband, John (Jack) Cloke (Cloke & Son Ltd.) (1916-1994). She will be deeply missed by her son, William (Bill) Cloke (Claudia); her daughter, Margaret Storrier (Mel); and son, John Cloke (Susan); and lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, James (Chiharu), Rob, Tracy (Rob), Mathieu (Tereza), Lindsay (Chad) and Steve (Anna); and great-grandchildren, Trevor, Bryce, Reid, Piper, Isobel and Connor. Fran graduated from Queen's University Arts 1941, where she was a member of the badminton and diving teams. After graduation, Fran served with the Women's Army Corps in Hamilton. She always had a ready smile and a helping hand. Her life revolved around her family and many friends. Fran was very active at St. John's Church Ancaster, as a docent at the Art Gallery of Hamilton and travelling with her best friend and husband, Jack. She attended the Dundas School of Art and soon transformed her love of art into a passion for painting. Fran spent 98 summers at the family cottage on the St. Lawrence River - sailing, paddling, swimming and painting. She moved back to Brockville in 2017 and passed away beside her beloved river. A celebration of Fran's life will be held at St. John's Church Ancaster on Friday, June 21, at 1 p.m. followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John's Ancaster Endowment Fund, St. Lawrence Lodge Foundation Brockville or to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019