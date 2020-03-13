|
FRANCES ROSAMOND NICHOLAS April 21, 1925 - March 8, 2020 Born at home on the side of Kirk Hill, near Parrsboro, N.S. Mum spent her formative years on the family dairy farm and reminisced fondly about those times. Upon graduation from High School in Parrsboro she graduated from Acadia University, Wolfville, N.S. with a degree in Science and Home Economics. At the age of 20 she made the long frightening journey to Shawville, Quebec to start her teaching career. She taught in Shawville, and various towns in southern Ontario, finishing her teaching career in Owen Sound, Ontario. During this time she met another young teacher by the name of Nicholas Charles Nicholas. Whether she was taken by his name or his undeniable talents and charm they married and had three sons - Robin, Tim and Paul. Mum was a tireless worker in the home and had high expectations of her sons. She was direct, and free with her opinions, but could always laugh at herself. Her response to any expenditure of money by her sons was "You know, I lived through the depression". She was focused on her sons and their families. She shared many weeks and months with her grandchildren at the family cottage and her home. Never was a birthday or special occasion missed. Some grandchildren, younger than 12, were even lucky to attend financial seminars with her. She was the inter-generational glue that bonded all of us. Retiring with "Nick" in 1981 she enjoyed many years of living in Parrsboro in the summer, Florida in the winter and Markdale, Ontario for the rest. Following the death of her husband she met a wonderful man, William (Bill) Bell. They married and shared great companionship with each other until Bill passed away in the fall of 2019. Mum passed away on March 8, 2020 after a short stay in the Meaford hospital just a few weeks short of her 95th birthday. We will miss her presence, her humour and her sometimes pointed, guidance and advice. She is survived by her three sons; her daughters-in-law Cynthia and Susan; six grandchildren Andrew, Christine, Mathew, Mirelle, Hattie, and Acadia; as well as a great-grandson Benjamin.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2020