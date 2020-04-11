|
FRANCES V. JEWELL November 1, 1959 - April 5, 2020 Passed away peacefully, at the age of 60. Beloved daughter of Frank Ashton Jewell and Sylvia Maud Jewell, both deceased. Sister of Elizabeth Jewell Wittmer (Wayne) and Auntie to Emily. Cousin to Alan, Jane, Gordon and relatives in the UK. Forever friends of Gerrie, Susan, Dawn, Sue and so many friends throughout her good life. Special Auntie to Eric and Andrew, Benjamin and Florina. Frances was a long-time resident of Stoney Creek and Hamilton, with stops along the way in Toronto, Banff, Vancouver and Montreal. Frances leaves behind friends in the sailing, art and music communities. Also through her work, in the mental health and addiction communities. Gone a wee bit too soon for her own liking. Cremation has occurred. A celebration of Frances's life will be held in the summer. Special thanks to Emmanuel House staff. Those wishing to donate in memory of Frances are asked to consider the Hamilton Naturalist Club or bird-watching organizations.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020