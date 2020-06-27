You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Francesca Barbuto Passed away peacefully at Mackenzie Health in Richmond Hill on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved Wife of the late Domenico and loving Mother of Vito (Yvonne), and Luciano (Janice). Cherished Nonna of Valerie (Emilio), Julia (Richard), Michael (Andrea), Matthew (Angela), Rachael (Randy) and Andrew. Loving Bisnonna of Natalia, Giselle, Arturo, Arianna, Alaya, Arielle, Jackson, Vincent, Logan and Siena. Francesca is survived by her sister Maria (Domenic) and brother Vito. Francesca will be lovingly remembered by her nieces, Rosanna (David), Sandra (Perry), Lisa and Rose; and their children, Nicholas, Madelaine, Emily, Michael, and Daniel. A small private ceremony will be held for Francesca followed by her entombment at the Holy Cross Cemetery where she will rest peacefully alongside her Husband Domenico.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 27 to July 1, 2020
