You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Francesca MCBEAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francesca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRANCESCA McBEAN It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Francesca McBean, beloved wife of David, at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre on October 28, 2020 at the age of 53. Besides her partner and husband of 28 years, she will be lovingly remembered by her son Michael, her parents Fernando and Rosalia Facchini, her brothers Claudio (Ella) and Enzo (Gabriela) Facchini. Francesca was born and raised in Toronto. For high school, she attended St. Basil's and C.W. Jeffery's. She was the first person in her family to attend university, graduating from York University in 1991. She worked for decades for the Ministry of Attorney General, including many years with the Victim Witness Assistance Program. Francesca was known for her contagious laugh and smile. She loved many things; she was a noted foodie in both cooking and enjoying dining. She loved to travel, and was proud to have enjoyed a Japadog in Vancouver and to have been "screeched in" in St. John's, with many adventures in between. She was happy to show Michael cities of the world, such as New York, London and Paris. She particularly loved chatting with her friends and family. Most of all, she loved David and Michael. She did everything from sit in the rain during Michael's football practices, to talking through the issues of the day. A Funeral Mass with limited attendance will be held at St. Wilfrid's Roman Catholic Church on Saturday November 14th at 10 A.M. We encourage you to attend virtually, as the event will be live-streamed - http://ipickart.ca/stream/McBean/. A full Celebration of Life will take place at a later date, when we are all able to gather again. Francesca always wanted to help others. In life, she spent time with the United Way, domestic violence shelters and other organizations. In lieu of flowers, she requested that donations be made to fund breast cancer research. We have set up a memorial fund in her name through the Canadian Cancer Society. With more research, hopefully other people will not have to go through what she did.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved