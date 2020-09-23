You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Francesco MARTINO
FRANCESCO MARTINO 'Frank' Frank passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved husband of Carmela for 71 years. Loving father of Teresa Luca (Joe), Domenic (Sandy), and Rosemary (Jon Irish). Proud grandfather of Pat Luca (Lucy), Roxanne Luca (Paul Celebre), David (Mirella) and Stephen (Lili). Frank had 9 great grandchildren whom he thoroughly enjoyed. As a new immigrant to Canada in 1956, Frank worked hard to care for his family. His work ethic was unrelenting to the day he retired and then he completely shifted into retirement with the same vigor and commitment. His passion became winter getaways with Carmela and tending to his perfectly manicured gardens. He took such pleasure to lavish his family and friends with much of his harvest, including the most aromatic dried oregano and the longest zucchini d'aqua. In between growing seasons, he never passed up a game of cards at which he usually won. Frank's wit and insight were super sharp to just hours before his passing. His health declined suddenly, in a matter of days, and only 7 months from losing his cherished Carmela. Although quiet about his emotions, he was heartbroken after her passing. He will be so deeply missed by many. Thank you to family and friends for your continued support and understanding that due to pandemic restrictions, a private visitation will be held at the Scott Funeral Home (Mississauga) on September 24th, 2020 followed with a private church service. In keeping with Frank's heartfelt sympathy to those who are impacted by Cancer, the family welcomes donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Scott Funeral Home-Miss Chapel - Mississauga
420 Dundas St East
Mississauga, ON L5A 1X5
(905) 272-4040
