FRANCINE OKUDA In loving memory of my mother, Francine Okuda. Mom was born April 10, 1946 in Phalsbourg, France. The adopted daughter of Charles Marcel Lacom and Margerite Keller. She is survived by her daughter, Isabelle; son-in-law, Mike; and granddaughter, Samantha McAllister living in San Diego. Her cherished friend, Nick Alipheris of Toronto; friends, Jenny and Torben Wittrup; and family Simeon, Annie, Ludovic, Stephane, Beatrix, Julian, Audrey, Paul and Marie- Jeanne in France. Mom received her Bachelor of Arts in Strasbourg, France, a Masters in English Literature from Moravian College in Bethlehem, PA and her teaching certification from the University of Toronto. She worked as a translator and teacher at Ryerson in Toronto. She loved to travel, talk, quilt, do stained glass and was gifted with languages. Mom suffered from Alzheimer's for the past 4 years. She died peacefully July 11, 2019 while resting. Grateful for the caregivers and staff at Vermont Square and Ewart Angus. Private cremation. Online condolences may be left at cardinalfuneralhomes.com. May you find peace Mom, we love you dearly. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 13 to July 17, 2019