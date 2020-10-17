You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Francis Albert KENNEDY
1923 - 2020
FRANCIS ALBERT (Frank) KENNEDY With great love we said goodbye to Frank, Dad, Papa on October 15, 2020 at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre. Born October 17, 1923 in Brandon, Manitoba to the late Patrick and Mary Kennedy. Survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Yvonne, daughters Mary Ann Kennedy Smith, Karen MacDonald (Kevin), and Kathy Ross (Larry), grandchildren Patrick (Stephanie), David (Andrea), Carolyn (Jake), Kevin (Nicole), John (Shannon), Jacqueline (Eric), Katie, Matthew, and Michael, and eight great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Joan Whelan, and was predeceased by his siblings, Hugh, Arthur, Bernard, Leo, Donald, James, and Patricia. Frank enjoyed a long career with London Life. Summers were spent at the cottage in Southampton with family and friends, playing golf and tennis. He was a past president of the Serra Club of Toronto, and was an avid curler at the Cricket Club well into his 90s. The family offers heartfelt thanks to Dr. Hung and his care team at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre. The family will receive visitors on Monday, October 19th from 2 - 4 p.m. at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St. The funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's honour may be made to Good Shepherd Ministries or to the Sunnybrook Foundation.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, 2020.
