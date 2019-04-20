FRANCIS ANTHONY EMANUELE (Frank) July 13, 1948 - February 11, 2019 Frank passed away in Florence Italy after a brief illness, with his wife Daniela and daughter Beatrice at his side. He is also survived by his sister Teri and brother David (Elizabeth) and their children Julia, Cristina and Matthew, and many cousins in Canada and the US. Frank moved to Italy to study art history and never returned to live in Canada. He met and married his beloved Daniela in Florence. Their daughter Beatrice, of whom they were immensely proud, arrived 25 years ago. Frank spent most of his working years at the International School of Florence. He never lost his passion for life in Florence, a city which he loved from the moment he first arrived. Frank's funeral took place in Florence on February 13th. If desired, donations in his memory may be made to Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Toronto, 416-946-6560. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019