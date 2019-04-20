You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Francis EMANUELE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Anthony EMANUELE


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Francis Anthony EMANUELE Obituary
FRANCIS ANTHONY EMANUELE (Frank) July 13, 1948 - February 11, 2019 Frank passed away in Florence Italy after a brief illness, with his wife Daniela and daughter Beatrice at his side. He is also survived by his sister Teri and brother David (Elizabeth) and their children Julia, Cristina and Matthew, and many cousins in Canada and the US. Frank moved to Italy to study art history and never returned to live in Canada. He met and married his beloved Daniela in Florence. Their daughter Beatrice, of whom they were immensely proud, arrived 25 years ago. Frank spent most of his working years at the International School of Florence. He never lost his passion for life in Florence, a city which he loved from the moment he first arrived. Frank's funeral took place in Florence on February 13th. If desired, donations in his memory may be made to Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Toronto, 416-946-6560.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.