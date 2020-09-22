FRANCIS CLYDE LENDRUM Known to many close to him as "Cuff" passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, September 18, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife and son who loved him dearly. Clyde is survived by his wife Angie, his sister Leslie and son Scott. He is predeceased by his father Francis Clyde Lendrum Sr, his mother Marion Lendrum, brother Robert Douglas Lendrum and his daughter Lisa Christine Lendrum. Clyde was a loving husband, father and brother. He was an avid boater who loved being out on the lake with his family and friends. He helped build several successful businesses and was well liked and admired by his colleagues. He was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A service by invitation will be held at Marshall Funeral Home in Richmond Hill on Saturday, September 26, 2020. In lieu of flowers or for those who cannot attend, we would ask that donations be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Scott Mission of Toronto.