|
|
REV. FRANCIS G. MORRISEY, O.M.I. (Frank)Sadly, we announce the death of Rev. Francis G. ( Frank) Morrisey, O.M.I. on May 23, 2020 at the Élisabeth-Bruyère Continuing Care Centre after a brief illness. Born in Charlottetown, PEI, February 13, 1936, son of the late Col. E.J. Hodgson Morrisey and Lucy Coady, he is survived by one sister and two brothers, Joan St Germain (late Roy), Brian (Ann), and James (Marie), predeceased by one brother, Hodgson (Hodge) who is survived by his wife Diana as well as numerous nieces and nephews. As a member of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate, he made his first vows on September 15, 1956 and then completed his philosophy and theology studies at the University of Ottawa (St. Joseph Scholasticate) and was ordained priest on September 23, 1961. Shortly afterwards, he was assigned to study Canon Law at the University of Ottawa, and, eventually at Saint Paul University from where he received his Doctorate in Canon Law in 1972, following which he held the position of professor at the same faculty (St. Paul University) for many years. He was also appointed to various administrative positions at Saint Paul University, including Registrar, Dean of the Faculty of Canon Law and assistant to the Rector of University Seminary at St. Paul; one of the founders of the Canadian Canon Law Society (1966), founding editor of Studia Canonica, a Canadian Canon Law review; a Consultant to the Vatican, to numerous Conferences of Bishops, and to many religious institutes. He was frequently invited to over fifty different countries as guest lecturer on many different Church issues. He was the recipient of numerous international awards, especially in the field of Canon Law and Catholic Healthcare, the recipient of the Canon Law Society of America's Role of Law award; and, in 2019, the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award of the catholic Health Association of the United States of America. For those who wish, a memorial donation can be made to the Francis Morrisey Scholarship for Canon Law Students at Saint Paul University, 223 Main St., Ottawa, ON - KIS 1C4 or to a charity of your choice. A particular and most sincere word of appreciation to the medical and nursing personnel of Élisabeth-Bruyère Continuing Care Centre. Funeral arrangements private. A Mass of Thanksgiving in celebration of Father Frank's life will take place at a time and location to be announced at a later date due to the current pandemic restrictions. Online condolences may be made at www.cfo.coop
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 30 to June 3, 2020