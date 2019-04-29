You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
24 Cheritan Avenue
Toronto, ON
View Map
Francis Joseph TURNER Obituary
DR. FRANCIS JOSEPH TURNER Dr. Francis 'Frank' Joseph Turner of Toronto, ON, died peacefully on April 27, 2019 at the age of 90. Frank is survived by his dear wife of 60 years, Joanne Catherine Turner (née Housley), and his children Francis Turner and his wife Courtney O'Connor, Sarah E. Turner, and Anne-Marie Turner Dacyshyn and her husband Gregory Dacyshyn. He also leaves his six beloved grandchildren Jamie Turner, Gannon Wilson, Locklyn Wilson, Luke Turner, Madeline Turner Oliver and Teya Turner Oliver. As one of seven children and the eldest son of Francis Michael Turner and Germaine Gendron, Frank is survived by his sisters Patricia and Cecile and younger brother Tom, and was pre-deceased by his sister Mary, and his brothers Bert and Jim. Born and raised in Windsor, ON, Frank began his education at the University of Western Ontario where he received his BA in Philosophy and Theology, and then went on to complete his Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Social Work at the University of Ottawa and then earned his Doctorate of Social Work at Columbia University in New York. During his long and distinguished academic career Frank was the inaugural Chairman of the School of Social Work at Memorial University in Newfoundland, he served as the Dean of the School of Social Work at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, ON on three different occasions, he was the Chairman of the School of Social Work at York University, Toronto, and was Vice President Academic of Wilfrid Laurier University and Executive Vice President of Laurentian University in Sudbury, ON. Throughout his administrative roles he was also a dedicated professor, having taught at such prestigious institutions as Oxford, Columbia and Case Western Reserve. Frank was the consummate scholar, having published 27 books and countless articles, in addition to serving as Editor of the International Journal of Social Work and lecturing around the globe in such places as Israel, Brazil, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, France and Spain, and he received the Commemorative Medal of the 125th Anniversary of the Confederation of Canada. Frank was defined by his love of family, his vocation and his faith, and he will be greatly missed. The family would like to express our gratitude to the Toronto Grace Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion, and to the many caregivers who made it possible for Frank to be at home until his final days. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 2 - 4 p.m. AND 7 - 9 p.m. on Friday, May 3rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 12:00 p.m. in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 24 Cheritan Avenue (1 Block south of Lawrence), Toronto. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Catholic Children's Aid Society (www.torontoccas.ca), The Grace Hospital (www.torontograce.org), or Covenant House (www.covenanthousedonations.ca). Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2019
Download Now