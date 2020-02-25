|
FRANCIS MARK EDGELL (Frank) January 14, 1934 - February 22, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Francis Mark Edgell in his 87th year at his home in Chatham on February 22, 2020. Frank will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 62 years, Betty Jeanne (née Savage); their surviving children Dana, Carmen and husband Gary Shieck, and Jason and wife Erika Ness; daughter-in-law Ainslie Smith; their grandchildren Alexander, Aidan, Carter, Eileen, Kathryn, Matthew and Mallory, step-grandchild Andrew; and his many nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues. He was predeceased by his son Dean and his siblings John Edgell and Mary Czeck. Born in Stettler, Alberta, the youngest son of Mark and Minnie Edgell, Frank attended public and high school in Calgary. In 1957, Frank received his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Alberta in Edmonton. It was at university that he met his soul mate and life-time love B.J. Married in 1958, Frank and B.J. were incredibly blessed to have each other and gave each other the most exceptional love, care and respect. After obtaining his P. Eng. designation, the couple moved to Ontario so that Frank could attend the University of Western Ontario and in 1960 he graduated with a Masters in Business Administration and joined Union Gas as a sales representative. Over a distinguished 27 year career, Frank held a number of increasingly responsible management and executive positions, with postings in London, Windsor, Chatham and Toronto. At his retirement in 1987, he was Senior Vice President of the company. Frank's many successes and the respect of his colleagues were achieved through hard-work, intelligence, honesty and patience, traits which he fostered in his children. Frank shared his time and talents with many corporate and non-profit boards, including Precambrian Shield Resources, Numac Oil & Gas, Union Shield Resources, Burns Foods Limited, Canadian Gas Association, Chatham and Ontario Chamber of Commerce, and St. Joseph Hospital. He especially enjoyed his participation in the Senior Ontario Gas Associates. Throughout his life, Frank was active golfing in summer and curling in the winter. He loved to camp, and our canoeing vacations were highlights of our family times together. It was sailing that allowed him to transition from his busy career to retirement. The 'Second Wind' carried him and B.J on many adventures in the Bahamas, Florida and Ontario. There was always something to fix on the boat or around the house and Frank put all his engineering and woodworking skills to good use. He and B.J travelled extensively and visited 32 countries. Along the way, Frank created an extensive collection of antique tobacco and cigarette tins which are proudly displayed in his home office. Frank led a full, wonderful life and we remain eternally thankful for having him and his steadfast love, loyalty and guidance in our lives. Family and friends are invited to share their memories of Frank during a celebration of his life at the Chatham Granite Club, 41 William Street North on Sunday April 5, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. Online condolences/ remembrances may be left at www.lifetransitions.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 25 to Feb. 29, 2020