Services
Prayer Service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Chapel of the Manresa Jesuit Renewal Centre
2325 Liverpool Road
Pickering, ON
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Chapel of the Manresa Jesuit Renewal Centre
2325 Liverpool Road
Pickering, ON
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Chapel of the Manresa Jesuit Renewal Centre
2325 Liverpool Road
Pickering, ON
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of the Manresa Jesuit Renewal Centre
2325 Liverpool Road
Pickering, ON
Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:45 PM
Jesuit Cemetery
Guelph, ON
FATHER FRANCIS V. MICALLEF, S.J. 1931 - 2019 Father Frank Micallef, a Jesuit priest, died on April 2, 2019 at the Jesuit Infirmary in Pickering, Ontario. He was 87 years old. Frank was born in Malta on November 17, 1931, son of Joseph and Emma Micallef. He entered the Society of Jesus there on February 15, 1951. He was ordained a priest on June 5, 1965 in Malta. Frank joined the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1968 as a chaplain. He held military pastoral assignments from 1968 to 1988 in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and with the Canadian Peacekeepers in Cyprus. He also served as chaplain in the Army and Navy. He retired with the rank of Major. From 1988-94, Frank was the pastor of St. John the Evangelist Church in Waubaushene, Ontario from which he served at St. Francis Xavier Mission on Christian Island. Prayers on Monday, April 8th at 3:00 p.m. at the Chapel of the Manresa Jesuit Renewal Centre, 2325 Liverpool Road, Pickering, ON L1X 1V4, followed by visitation 4-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 9th in the same Manresa Chapel. Burial to follow in the Jesuit Cemetery, Guelph ON N1H 6J2 at 2:45 p.m. Donations can be made to the Jesuit Advancement Office, 43 Queen's Park Crescent East, Toronto, M5S 2C3. 416-481-9154
