FRANÇOISE STRINGER MORRISSETTE 1933 - 2020 On January 10, 2020 at the age of 86 passed away Mrs. Françoise Stringer Morrissette, wife of the late Mr. Gaétan Morrissette. She leaves behind her stepsons Paul (Hélène), Jean (Margot) and Pierre (Katherine), her sisters Andrée, Michelle and Anne-Marie, her brother Yvan, her sister-in-law Fabienne, many nieces and nephews as well as other relatives and friends. Visitations Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed by a small ceremony of prayers at the chapel of: La Maison Darche, Réseau Dignité, 6500 boul. Cousineau, St-Hubert, QC, J3Y8Z4 www.dignitequebec.com In lieu of flowers, donations to the Anna-Laberge's Hospital would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21, 2020