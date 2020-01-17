You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
La Maison Darche Services funéraires
6500 boul. Cousineau
Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y8Z4
(450) 463-1900
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
La Maison Darche Services funéraires
6500 boul. Cousineau
Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y8Z4
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANÇOISE MORRISSETTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANÇOISE STRINGER MORRISSETTE


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANÇOISE STRINGER MORRISSETTE Obituary
FRANÇOISE STRINGER MORRISSETTE 1933 - 2020 On January 10, 2020 at the age of 86 passed away Mrs. Françoise Stringer Morrissette, wife of the late Mr. Gaétan Morrissette. She leaves behind her stepsons Paul (Hélène), Jean (Margot) and Pierre (Katherine), her sisters Andrée, Michelle and Anne-Marie, her brother Yvan, her sister-in-law Fabienne, many nieces and nephews as well as other relatives and friends. Visitations Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed by a small ceremony of prayers at the chapel of: La Maison Darche, Réseau Dignité, 6500 boul. Cousineau, St-Hubert, QC, J3Y8Z4 www.dignitequebec.com In lieu of flowers, donations to the Anna-Laberge's Hospital would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANÇOISE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -