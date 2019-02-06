FRANK BANWELL Passed away peacefully at Michael Garron Hospital on Friday, evening February 1, 2019 with his loving wife Sue and four sons, Fred, Peter, Tony and Michael by his side. We were so proud of Frank, as husband and father, as he was of us, as family meant everything to him. We feel privileged and blessed to have been with him as he passed from this life to the next. Special thanks to the nurses and doctors at Michael Garron Hospital for their kind and compassionte care. Frank certainly gave more than he took. Visitation at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy) on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. in Holy Name Church (Danforth west of Pape). Interment Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael Garron Hospital. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2019