FRANK BUSSERI Frank Busseri, a founding member of the popular 50's/60's group The Four Lads, passed away on Monday, January 28, 2019 at the age of 86. Frank was born on October 10, 1932 in Toronto, Ontario and educated at St. Michael's Choir School where he co-founded The Four Lads with Connie Codarini, Bernie Toorish and Jimmy Arnold. Before rock and roll took over the charts, The Four Lads dominated the early 1950's North American pop scene. Their four-part harmonies and clean-cut image helped make songs like "Istanbul (Not Constantinople)" "Moments to Remember", "No, Not Much!", "Who Needs You" and "Standing on the Corner" hits in all of North America. Frank Busseri and the Lads were inducted into the Canada Music Hall of Fame in 1984, the United States Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2003, and received a SING! Toronto Vocal Arts Festival Legacy Award in 2013. Frank was a resident of the Palm Springs area for 15 years where he performed at the renowned McCallum theatre in Palm Desert (his last performance) as well as many venues throughout California and other parts of the US. Frank returned to Southern Ontario often to perform in Toronto, Hamilton and Niagara Falls. Frank was also a partner and advisor to ARB Productions, an entertainment agency and promotion company in Canada. His many years of entertainment experience was vital to the company's success over the past twenty-eight years. Frank is survived by his beloved wife, Eva; daughter, Rosie of New York; son, Frank Jr. of Hamilton; sister, Virginia of Toronto; brother, Anthony of Oakville; along with six grandchildren and five nephews. A memorial mass will be held at St. Andrews Church in Oakville at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. A reception will follow the mass at the St. Andrews Parish Centre next door to the Church. St. Andrews Parish is located at 47 Reynolds Street Oakville, Ontario Canada. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019