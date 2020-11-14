You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Frank HAIGH
FRANK HAIGH VE3 EVK Born in London, England April 1, 1928. Died in Ottawa on November 7, 2020 after a short illness. Son of the late Joseph and Ethel (née Orchard) Haigh; beloved husband of the late Eugenia (née Gruszewska); dear brother of the late Ruth Knock of Colchester England. Joining the Merchant Navy at the age of 15 he spent the rest of WWII in convoys on the North Atlantic, followed by a tour of the newly liberated ports in the Mediterranean with the Allied Merchant Navy Pool. After five post-war years with the RAF Frank immigrated to Canada in 1956 to work in Communications at the NRC and then as a Director at the Dept. of External Affairs for a total of 35 years of service. Frank was one of the founding regulars at the Mayflower Pub on Elgin Street and besides being a witty wordsmith in English, he was fluent in Polish, Russian and some German. He was an amateur radio operator and an avid photographer who contributed to several published media projects. Private interment at Beechwood Cemetery. As per Frank's wishes there will be no memorial service. With thanks to the staff at the Glebe Centre for their diligent care and sincere gratitude to Abby Hashi for her warm friendship for the past 6 years. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hulse, Playfair, & McGarry
315 McLeod Street
Ottawa, ON K2P 1A2
(613) 233-1143
