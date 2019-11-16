|
|
FRANK MITCHELL WHEELER Frank Mitchell Wheeler passed away peacefully at home on September 6, 2019, surrounded by his family. Frank was born in Chicago, IL in 1935, and was raised in Virginia, Washington State, and Europe-where he remained through his higher education. In 1970, he immigrated with his wife, Jean, and young family to Canada, a country immediately embraced as home. He was a father of three, grandfather of seven, a loving husband for 59 years, and a deeply valued member of a large and close extended family. Dr. Wheeler received his M.Sc. (honours) in Metallurgical Engineering in 1962, and a doctorate in 1992. In 1970, he joined Hatch Associates, retiring as Vice President, Special Projects, Iron & Steel in 2000. He continued to work with Hatch as a consultant-at-large on specific projects for the next ten years. Since 2007, he has been an adjunct lecturer at the University of Toronto, co-authoring a metallurgical engineering plant design book, as well as authoring nearly thirty technical articles and holding four patents. In April of this year, Frank was elected a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering. Frank traveled the world extensively, both recreationally and professionally-which fostered his innate curiosity and appreciation of cultures other than his own. This broad experience was reflected in his patient, diplomatic, and benevolent demeanor. As a husband, father, grandfather, family member, friend and colleague Frank will be deeply missed-and always remembered. A celebration of Frank's life will take place at Glenview Presbyterian Church in Toronto. The family may be contacted for further details.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019