DR. FRANK VICTOR ROUSE Dr. Frank Victor Rouse, 87, of Oakville Ontario passed away December 15, 2019, peacefully and surrounded his devoted family. Frank was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Betty Ann (née Robertson); his daughter, Alison (Mike) McGuire; and his brother, Ted Rouse. Born March 28, 1932 in Hamilton, Frank was the son of the late Basil and Gladys (Lowry) Rouse and the middle of three children. Frank trained as a Physician at Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario where he also met his beautiful wife, Betty. It is hard to say if Frank was best known as a Doctor, who served the Oakville Community for over 55 years or as a devoted father and family man. He was just so amazingly superb at both. He was the best kind of old school family doctor; adored by his patients and respected by his peers. Believe it or not, he continued to perform house calls well into his seventies. His commitment to his patients knew no equal. As a father and family man, Frank is survived by his children, Elaine Hooper (Jeff), Mark (Vani) and Chris (Gail); his grandchildren, Laura, Chris, Andrew, Sharon, Daniel, Duncan, Sarah, Matthew, Samantha and Michael; and his sister, Diane (Plumb). More than just a patriarch, Frank was a provider, protector, and unconditional supporter of everyone in his family (and many, many unofficial family members too). In his spare time, Frank enjoyed fishing, time spent cottaging on Manitoulin Island and travelling with friends and family. Frank's family wishes to thank everyone who aided in his care, notably the nurses, doctors and staff at OTMH and The Waterford for the care and compassion they provided. Friends and family are invited to attend "A Celebration of Life" on Saturday, January 4 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be graciously accepted by the Oakville Hospital Foundation https://oakvillehospitalfoundation.com/ or to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered at https://www.arbormemorial.ca/glenoaks/obituaries/dr-frank-victor-rouse/42913/
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 20 to Dec. 24, 2019