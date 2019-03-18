You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
FRANK VLAHOVIC Peacefully after a lengthy battle at Etobicoke General Hospital on Saturday March 16, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved husband of Trudy. Loving father of Barbara and her husband Peter Archibald and Rene and his wife Kellie. Cherished Opa of Dana, Nicole, Paris and Chase. Great Opa of Declan, Gabrelle, Francesca and Rowan. Frank was the founder of Albion Glass. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 4671 Hwy. 7 (west of Pine Valley Dr.), Woodbridge, on Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Padre Pio Church, 5500 Major Mackenzie Drive in Woodbridge, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. Cremation to follow. If desired donations to the Heart and Stoke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2019
