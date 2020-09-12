You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Franklyn Armstrong SHILLINGFORD
FRANKLYN ARMSTRONG SHILLINGFORD Franklyn Armstrong Shillingford passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his residence in Markham, surrounded by his wife, Gracelily Pasicolan; his brother, Hacques; and sisters, Clem and Rosemary. Franklyn will be missed by his other brothers, Shelley and Hayden and sisters, June and Merina in Dominica, Eugenia in St. Vincent, Cicely in Montreal and Carol in England; brothers and sisters-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews; grandnieces and nephews; the Pasicolan family in the Philippines, France, and Canada; family and friends all around the world. Franklyn was a devoted husband, brother, administrative staff at Rotman School of Management and friend. On Monday, September 14, 2020, there will be viewing from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, Toronto. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private service for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Princess Margaret Hospital. R.S. Kane 416-221-1159

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 12 to Sep. 16, 2020.
