FRANKLYN DAVID THAMER David passed away at his home in London, Ontario on November 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara Gunn Thamer for 60 years. Dearly loved father of Caroline Dueck (Bernie) of Ottawa and Jennifer Meister (Darren) of London. Dear grandfather of Katherine Dueck, and Andrea and Matthew Meister. Brother-in-law of George Tomlinson Gunn (Christine). Uncle to Felicia and John Gunn. David was retired from the Royal Bank of Canada, where his career spanned positions in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, and Winnipeg. He was a Past Lieutenant Governor of Kiwanis International and a Past President of the Kiwanis Music Festival of Greater Toronto. He was a lifelong member of the Anglican Church of Canada, having been a loyal parishioner of churches in the cities in which he lived, a dedicated chorister and a faithful volunteer. A private family funeral will be held at St. James Westminster Anglican Church, London with interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto. If anyone so wishes, donations to St. James Westminster Anglican church or the Kiwanis Music Festival of London would be appreciated by the family.