FRASER ALLAN PETER WALLACE LANTHIER Our 'Fresh', much beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend passed away in his sleep of natural causes in Calgary on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 31 years old. Survived by his parents, Dennis and Roberta Lanthier (Wallace); sister, Toran (Tyler Durocher); nephew, Ashwin Alexander; and step-nephew, Xavier. He loved his family fiercely. Also survived and missed deeply by his large Lanthier/Wallace clan who adored his humour and larger than life laugh, and his birth family with whom he was in touch. A natural athlete, Fraser was riding a bicycle at three and played many other sports throughout his school years. Highly creative, he attended Milton Williams Creative Arts School and surprised us all in his first year with his ability to swing dance for a full 45 minutes (who knew?); and then on to Henry Wisewood High School where he excelled at football as a linebacker. He was instrumental in helping the team make it to the Calgary City Championships, winning the trophy as 'most improved player'. Remembered and beloved by his Milton and Wisewood family of friends, he is described as the friend with the voice of reason, the kindest heart and a great sense of humour, always ready to listen. Also described by those who knew him best as a man who treated all people in life with respect, regardless of their social status. He always made a point of greeting the homeless and vulnerable on the street with dignity, giving the jacket off his own back, offering a warm meal or buying a cup of coffee to pay it forward. He inspired the rest of us to be more open and accepting of those we come across in our daily lives who might be struggling and not to be afraid to reach out with a kind heart. From grade nine on, Fraser worked part-time, learning a good work ethic. He spent his later teens cooking in restaurants and proudly cooked and contributed food to add to family dinners. In his early twenties, Fraser was a bouncer at a well-known pub in Calgary, The Drum and Monkey. He is well remembered for helping to keep the chaos down on busy weekends. A whole generation of Calgarians will remember him working the door at "The Drum." Fraser moved on in his mid-twenties to hone his great artistic talent and did a year internship in cabinetry-making where he was recognized for his wonderful attention to detail and his superior innate talent, not often seen before by his mentor. In 2014, Fraser went through the rigorous application process at Westjet and was accepted to work on the ground Turn Around Crew (TAC). He spent the last seven years at TAC where it was remarked upon hearing of his passing, 'This is such heartbreaking news. You were a blessing sent to the TAC department to make a better work environment and you sure did succeed. A gentle giant. Fraser was a favourite around here, always making people laugh.' His family of friends at TAC will miss him sorely, and so many have written testaments to his caring nature and his uplifting spirit, splashed with his humour. He was so excited to have been one of the 'very select few' to have been recalled to Westjet, after having been off for two months during Covid-19. Fraser was overjoyed in 2019 to welcome his nephew, Ashwin Alexander, who in so many ways is a replica of his spirit, physical attributes and genuine friendliness. He was smitten and looked forward to following 'his Ashie's' future athletic activities. We will all miss Fraser more than words can say except to say our hearts are broken, and he will always be 'Our Fresh' to all those who knew and loved him. One of God or the Creator's 'true' gentlemen. This tribute to honour him would likely have shocked him as he never boasted of his deeds, but what better time to show the world what an amazing human he was, that we might all learn to be kinder with less judgement. 'No matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind.' Donations in Fraser's name would be welcomed at the Calgary Drop In and Rehab Centre, the Calgary Dream Centre or Alpha House in Calgary, all organizations he was familiar with as they share his concern for those less fortunate. A 'Celebration of Life' will be announced after Covid-19.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 18 to July 22, 2020