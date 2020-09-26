FRASER GRENVILLE GOODERHAM 32, passed away at home on Saturday, September 19 after a short, very courageous battle with cancer. Fraser will be sorely missed by his parents Michael Gooderham and Susan/Susie Wright, and his younger sister Carolyn. He will forever be remembered as a kind, loving and generous young man - known by many as a gentle giant or a big teddy bear. His family is so grateful for the unwavering support of family, friends, the Crescent School community, and his colleagues at Toro Aluminum, where he enjoyed working in research and development. Fraser was an avid reader of science fiction and fantasy. He loved nature, the outdoors and especially the family island on Georgian Bay. He was a scuba diver, a Scout, a camper and camp counsellor. Two of Fraser's passions were polar bears and robotics. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to either the World Wildlife Fund in support of polar bear conservation efforts (wwf.ca/gift-in-memory
), or to Crescent School in support of the newly established Fraser Gooderham '06 Scholarship Fund which will provide financial assistance for boys with a keen interest in robotics and STEM (team610.com/fraser
). A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Should you have a memory of Fraser you wish to share with the family, please e-mail to gooderham.crew@gmail.com