FRED HIRSHFELD On Sunday, May 3, 2020. Fred Hirshfeld, beloved husband of Eleanor. Loving father and father-in-law of Michael and Jennifer, Karen Hirshfeld and Steven Skopitz, and Beth Hirshfeld and Geoff Dover. Dear brother of Steven. Devoted grandfather of Oliver, Addison, Adam, and Nathan. A family service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to the Daily Bread Food Bank 416-203-0050, or the Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation 416-946-6560.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 5 to May 9, 2020