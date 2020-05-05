You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
FRED HIRSHFELD On Sunday, May 3, 2020. Fred Hirshfeld, beloved husband of Eleanor. Loving father and father-in-law of Michael and Jennifer, Karen Hirshfeld and Steven Skopitz, and Beth Hirshfeld and Geoff Dover. Dear brother of Steven. Devoted grandfather of Oliver, Addison, Adam, and Nathan. A family service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to the Daily Bread Food Bank 416-203-0050, or the Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation 416-946-6560.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 5 to May 9, 2020
