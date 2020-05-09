|
FRED HIRSHFELD On May 3, 2020, in Toronto, Fred passed peacefully, surrounded by his family sharing stories of a wonderful life well lived amongst his treasured family and friends. He will be lovingly remembered by his cherished wife, Eleanor; his adored children, Michael, Karen, and Beth; and their spouses, Jennifer, Steve, and Geoff. Fred will also be dearly missed by his brother, Steve, and his partner, Van; and will be forever "Poppi" to his grandchildren, Oliver, Adam, Nathan, and Addison. He will remain in the hearts of all who were lucky enough to know him. Fred had an unmatchable joie de vivre, an infectious laugh, an endless curiosity about the world around him, and the steadfast courage that comes from having such a strong base of family and friends, relationships that were at the core of his being. A true entrepreneur, Fred, with Eleanor, charted a path that was ahead of their time and entirely their own. They sold a thriving investment business and beautiful home to move to England to focus on raising a young family and showing them the wonders of the world. Upon returning to Canada, Fred co-founded another successful investment business, Tricycle Asset Management, pioneering the concept of principal-protected managed futures notes for individuals in Canada. After retirement, Fred and Eleanor rekindled their passion for travel, reaching all corners of the earth, including Antarctica, Australasia, Africa, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. When they were not travelling as a couple, they organized S.K.I. vacations with their children and grandchildren to ensure quality time together and a strong family bond. A belief in the importance of family was at the heart of Fred and Eleanor's storybook marriage of more than fifty years, and that belief was reflected in their unwavering commitment to and love for each other and for their children and grandchildren. Maintaining an active social life with friends and family who enjoyed his quick wit and definitive opinions, Fred was a skilled bridge player, active coffee klatcher, and frequent participant in Toronto's dining scene, where he confidently displayed his avant-garde sense of fashion. A Blue Jays and Raptors super-fan, Fred also delighted in current events and the arts, with annual summer trips to the Shaw and Stratford festivals and to numerous Toronto theatre performances throughout the year. His co-founding of the ROMEOs created an organized way for his close friends to keep in touch... while also (sometimes) getting some exercise! An online service will be held on May 12th at 10 a.m., with a Celebration of Life to follow at a later date. Condolences and sharing of memories can be made at https://bit.ly/hirshfeld. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Daily Bread Food Bank, Princess Margaret Hospital, or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2020