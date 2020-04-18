|
FRED MCCULLOUGH May 24, 1928 - April 10, 2020 We are sad to announce that Fred passed away on Good Friday at the Village of Humber Heights in Etobicoke, Ontario. It was quite sudden, without pain and suffering. Fred was predeceased by his beloved wife, Jessie, in 2018 and nine brothers and sisters. He will be missed by his son, Tom (Karen); grandchildren, Kate and Ben (Miranda Crocket); his sister, Sylvia; his sisters-in-law, Marie Wilson and Isabel (Ray) Unger, and many nieces and nephews. Of all of Fred's wonderful traits, everyone remembers best and misses most his laugh - big, hearty, head thrown back, full of fun. He had a great sense of humour that warmed and welcomed everyone. With Jessie at his side, Fred displayed a rare level of generosity that was also unassuming. Their home was a haven of hospitality for family and friends. Fred never forgot his modest roots, growing up on a farm outside Ottawa. He often regaled his grandchildren with stories of both the antics and hardships of his early life. Fred was a butcher, a banker, a business owner and, in his 40s, a successful industrial real estate broker. He was also a mentor to countless young people in business, faith and life. He and Jessie were active in CEF Ontario, Power to Change, Yonge Street Mission, The Elmer Iseler Singers, Hilltop Chapel and Erindale Bible Chapel. His passing is the end of an era that saddens many, but we know that a sweet reunion is taking place with Jessie, the dynamic duo together again. Given the current health crisis that we are all facing, we are unable to hold a celebration of Fred's life, but details can be found on the website of Turner & Porter Funeral Homes, under "Memorials." www.turnerporter.ca/memorials.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020