Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
First Unitarian Congregation of Toronto
175 St. Clair Ave. W.
Freda Elisabeth MARTIN

Freda Elisabeth MARTIN Obituary
FREDA ELISABETH MARTIN (née McQueen) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Freda Elisabeth Martin at age 87 on August 4, 2019. Much loved by sons, Andrew (Dawn) and Peter; grandchildren, Louisa and Gregory; predeceased by parents, Andrew and Lily McQueen; husband, Kenneth; and sisters, Norah Fraser and Margaret Heather; missed by many nieces and nephews. Freda was a loving wife and mother, had a long and distinguished career in child psychiatry and was a tireless advocate for childrens' mental health. Freda will be remembered in a celebration of life on September 22 at 2:00 p.m. at First Unitarian Congregation of Toronto 175 St. Clair Ave. W. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to plancanada.ca or to the charity of your choice in support of children and families in developing countries.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019
