FREDA PECK On Friday, October 18, 2019. Freda Peck, beloved wife of the late Nathan Peck. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Isaac and Sylvia, Rachelle and the late Elliot Switzman, and Ronnie and Wendy. Dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Hersch and Sally, and Fryda and Michal. Devoted grandmother of Ryan and Judith, Jared and Sarah, Samantha and Thomas, Carly, Jordana and Justin, Jesse and Lauren, Courtney and Rob, and Jonathan and Lesley. Devoted great-grandmother of Ella, Jesse, Morris, Shana, Yona, Olivia, Jonas, Chase, Ryder, Elle, Aydin, Lily, and Avery. Service was held at Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Wierzbniker Society Section at Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park. Shiva at 7 Chieftain Crescent, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to B'nai Brith Canada, 416-633-6224.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2019