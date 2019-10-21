You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Freda PECK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda PECK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freda PECK Obituary
FREDA PECK On Friday, October 18, 2019. Freda Peck, beloved wife of the late Nathan Peck. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Isaac and Sylvia, Rachelle and the late Elliot Switzman, and Ronnie and Wendy. Dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Hersch and Sally, and Fryda and Michal. Devoted grandmother of Ryan and Judith, Jared and Sarah, Samantha and Thomas, Carly, Jordana and Justin, Jesse and Lauren, Courtney and Rob, and Jonathan and Lesley. Devoted great-grandmother of Ella, Jesse, Morris, Shana, Yona, Olivia, Jonas, Chase, Ryder, Elle, Aydin, Lily, and Avery. Service was held at Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Wierzbniker Society Section at Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park. Shiva at 7 Chieftain Crescent, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to B'nai Brith Canada, 416-633-6224.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.