Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ Church Deer Park
1570 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON
View Map
Frederic Withers Loyd MOORE


1926 - 2019
Frederic Withers Loyd MOORE Obituary
FREDERIC WITHERS LOYD MOORE November 19, 1926 - September 29, 2019 Loyd Moore, longtime resident of Toronto, died peacefully at The Bradgate Arms Retirement Residence where he had lived for the past four years. He was predeceased by his wife of sixty-five years, Priscilla, and their eldest son, Arthur. Loyd is mourned by his son, Gareth; his daughter-in-law, Anne; his grandchildren, Isabel and Alistair; and family and friends on both sides of the Atlantic. A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m., December 5, 2019 at Christ Church Deer Park, 1570 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON M4T 1Z8. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to make a donation to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019
