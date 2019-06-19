DR. FREDERICK ANDERMANN OC, OQ, MD, FRCPC September 26, 1930 - June 16, 2019 Dr. Frederick Andermann, one of Canada's most distinguished neu rologists, passed away quietly on June 16, 2019 in Montreal at the age of 88. Loving husband and scientific collaborator for 54 years of Dr. Eva Andermann (née Deutsch), devoted father and fa ther-in-law of Lisa Andermann and Michael Prokaziuk, Anne An dermann and Carlos Fraenkel, Mark Andermann and Maria Lehti nen, and cherished Opapa of his grandchildren Hannah and James Prokaziuk, Lara and Ben Fraenkel, and Leila and Kaija Ander mann.Dr. Andermann trained in medicine at the Université de Montreal. He trained in neurology at the Montreal Neurological Insti tute and Hospital (the Neuro) where he spent his career. He rose through the ranks to Profes sor and Professor Emeritus in the Departments of Neurology and Neurosurgery and Pediatrics of McGill University.Dr. Andermann has been recognized for his out standing achievements and is the winner of numerous awards and prizes. These include appoint ment as an Officer of the Order of Canada and of the Order of Que bec, as well as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada for his distinguished work in science. Fu neral service from Paperman & Sons, 3888 Rue Jean-Talon W., Montreal, on Wednesday, June 19th at 11:30 a.m. Burial at Congre gation Shaar Hashomayim Ceme tery, 1250 chemin de la Forêt, Outremont. Shiva at his home, for details call 514-733-7101. Con tributions in his memory may be made to the Frederick Ander mann Clinical and Research Fel lowship in Epileptology and EEG at McGill University to continue his legacy of training epilepsy specialists worldwide. Donations to the Fellowship can be made at www.alumni.mcgill.ca/give under "I want to support - Other" and specify the "Frederick Ander mann Fellowship in Epileptology and EEG" or by calling Arnav Manchanda at the McGill Faculty of Medicine Advancement Office 514-398-2529 or Wendy at the Jewish Community Foundation 514-734-1592. For any questions, you can also contact the Program Director of the Fellowship, Dr. Eli ane Kobayashi at eliane.kobaya [email protected] Condolences, messages or testimonials can be sent to the family via www.paper man.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 19 to June 23, 2019